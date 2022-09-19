By Rebecca Jeffries • Senior Living Professional “I’m not leaving my home!” she insisted, and walked back into the kitchen, leaving her daughters looking at each other helplessly. Their mother had been so proud of the forever home she and their father had built together. She kept it immaculate. Its glory days saw parties, card games, baby showers, grandkid sleepovers, holiday dinners and, most often, the casual cup of coffee brewed for a conversation with a friend over the kitchen table. Now, their mother lived in the house alone and really struggled to keep it up. The sisters worried about their mother, but most of all they missed her. They missed the light in her eyes and the news about one friend or another. They missed her infectious laugh and her funny remarks. They knew it was time to do something, that the house was too much for their mom. So many families experience this interaction, or something similar. During our working years, we build homes we love and enjoy, suited to our tastes and lifestyles. Often, as our lifestyles and abilities change with age, our houses no longer suit our needs. Yet we struggle with strong attachment to the place we’ve called home. We forget that houses cannot love us back, pick us up when we fall, or provide company when we are lonely. Fortunately, options such as assisted living provide rich opportunities for friendship, memory-making experiences and peace of mind. Once parents have an opportunity to process the emotions that come with the decision to downsize, they almost always find joy at the end of their adjustment. Few people dream of spending their retirement years alone, unable to keep up with housework and fearful of having no one to help in case of an emergency. Yet, as people consider their options, they often describe the decision to move as “giving up” their houses. What if we could have the realization that this decision is less about what an elderly person needs to give up and more about finding the right option that features the connection, fun, entertainment and luxury he or she always dreamed of for retirement? Though many seniors feel a sense of loss as they move into a new phase, this sense fades away as they find a solution that effectively meets their needs, returning them to a position of control over their lives and surroundings. Fast forward a few months, and we find our daughters sitting in the café having a cup of coffee with their mom and her new friends. The tears and frustration of that first conversation are forgotten as they share laughs and talk about the upcoming evening event, including what they all plan to wear. Their mother’s humor and personality shine as she regales her friends with stories from the girls’ high school years. Assisted living has given them and their mother the chance to experience life in a new way. Houses are structures in which we live and store our belongings. A home is where we feel loved, find joy, share meals and experience life. Even after losing the ability to keep a house, home can still be found. Every day at The Blake, we see residents find home. In the happy greeting from friends at the lunch table, calls or visits from their neighbors to check in when a resident misses an event, old friends finding each other again after many years, or the satisfaction of attending an art class and finishing a painting, residents experience a sense of home and belonging they couldn’t have had alone in a house. If someone you love is struggling in their house, give us a call and let us help them discover if there may be a home for them at The Blake. To learn more about The Blake at Kingsport or to schedule a tour, call 423-246-1100 or visit www.blakeseniorliving.com/kingsport/.
