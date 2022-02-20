BRISTOL — An all-star lineup of fiddlers and bluegrass bands will join forces to pay tribute to the late Gene Boyd, proprietor of Star Barber Shop and longtime host of local bluegrass and fiddle jams, this weekend in Bristol.
“The Tribute to Gene Boyd: Bristol’s Fiddling Barber,” presented by The Crooked Road as part of the Mountains of Music concert series, begins Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Cameo Theater.
Becky Buller, the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band with Dan Boner, Duty Free and Hunter Berry will come together to celebrate Boyd’s legacy with a rousing night of bluegrass.
Doors open Saturday at 6 p.m. with pre-show tunes by Fiddling Leona at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are available online at www.thecameotheater.com/events.
ABOUT THE ARTISTS
Buller is a multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter from St. James, Minnesota, who has traversed the globe performing bluegrass music to underwrite her insatiable songwriting habit. Her compositions can be heard on records by Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, to name just a few.
She has written songs for Grammy-winning albums. She co-wrote “Freedom,” the leadoff track of The Infamous Stringdusters 2018 Grammy-winning album “Laws of Gravity,” as well as “The Shaker” on The Travelin’ McCoury’s self-titled release, which won the 2019 Best Bluegrass Grammy. She has earned 10 IBMA awards, including the 2016 Fiddler and Female Vocalist of the Year. She won the 2020 Collaborative Recording of the Year for “The Barber’s Fiddle” and the 2020 Song of the Year for co-writing and fiddling on Special Consensus’ “Chicago Barn Dance.” She was a 2020 nominee for SPBGMA’s Fiddle Player of the Year and was involved as a musician and songwriter on three albums nominated for 2020 Grammys. She was a nominee for the 2021 IBMA Songwriter of the Year. She tours extensively with the Becky Buller Band and just released “Distance and Time,” her third album for the Dark Shadow Recording label, which was nominated for the 2021 IBMA Album of the Year.
The ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band is comprised of talented and award-winning student performers with many years of musical experience accounted to each member. As one of the Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music program’s nearly 40 bands, the group has performed in seven foreign countries and at noteworthy venues including the Smithsonian National Folklife Festival, NATO Headquarters in Brussels, and the Kennedy Center. The band performs by invitation at bluegrass festivals and performing arts centers across the country.
Duty Free is a Bristol bluegrass favorite featuring Hal Boyd (bass), Charlie Powers (guitar), Bobby Love (mandolin), Chad Love (banjo) and Tim Laughlin (fiddle). The local band has a dedicated following and is an amazing example of bluegrass masters playing their best music together.
Berry, who hails from Elizabethton, learned fiddle (starting at age 4) from Benny Sims and David Yates. In 2001, at age 17, he joined Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver and played with the band for nine months before joining Rhonda Vincent and the Rage in 2002. He has been a finalist for IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year and has won multiple SPBGMA Fiddle Player of the Year honors.
Fiddling Leona is an international TV personality, performer, vocalist, classical violinist, food truck owner and fiddler from Tokyo, Japan. Currently living in the Appalachian Mountains of East Tennessee, she is also a fiddle and violin instructor. In 2009 and 2010, Leona was invited to perform as part of the American Bluegrass Master’s Tour. She has released three featured solo albums, received national airplay and toured her native Japan. As a featured cast member on the new International Netflix original series, “Swap Shop,” she searches for antique Americana items in the mountains of East Tennessee that she can flip for profit when she goes back to Tokyo.
ABOUT THE CROOKED ROAD
The Crooked Road is a 330-mile driving trail through the mountains of Southwest Virginia. It connects nine major venues and over 60 affiliated venues and festivals.
Founded in 2004, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to support economic development in Southwest Virginia by promoting the region’s rich heritage of traditional music.
The performance is part of The Crooked Road’s Mountains of Music concert series, supported by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly, the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Ridge Beverage. Visit www.thecrookedroadva.com, email info@thecrookedroad.org or call 276-492-2400, ext. 2409, to learn more.