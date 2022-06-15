KINGSPORT — First Presbyterian Church, located at 100 W. Church Circle in Kingsport, will offer multiple opportunities for fun, food and fellowship this summer.
• Lemonade on the Lawn, featuring cookies and lemonade, will be held every Sunday in June after the 8:45 and 11 a.m. worship services.
• An ice cream social will be held Sunday, July 10, after the 11 a.m. worship service.
• There’ll be BLTs After Church on Sunday, Aug. 14, following the 11 a.m. service.
For more information about the services or the events, visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org or call the church office at 423-245-0104.