Submitted by Emily Griffey
The Kingsport Public Library continues to offer a variety of programs for area youth. In addition to its usual storytime and STEM Club days, the library will offer ‘crafternoons’ and a break-in room event. Masks are recommended for all indoor activities.
• Preschool Storytime on Tuesdays and Two’s Storytime on Thursdays continue in February at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. All social distancing guidelines will be observed; limited to 20 people. Call 423-229-9366 for more details.
• Two Teen Crafternoons are scheduled for students in grades 6-12. On Feb. 10, participants will create designs with Perler Beads. On Feb. 24, participants will knit scarves using their arms. Both events begin at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. The events are free; no registration is required.
• STEM Club, open to students in grades K-5, meets Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium to explore the operations of the heart through experiments and fast-paced challenges. All social distancing guidelines will be observed.
• Teens, grades 6-12, are invited to pick up a “Murder in New Orleans” mystery pack starting Feb. 21. Let’s set the stage: The city is gearing up for Mardi Gras, and this school isn’t any different, even if the students are. With only a few days left to prepare, the head float designer has been found dead in the art room. Can you figure out who it was before it’s too late? Mystery packs are free; supplies are limited.
• The Hunt for Moriarty: A Break-In Room Event, designed for teens and adults, will be held Feb. 26. Moriarty has left a present and a time limit. Can you help Sherlock crack the case and save the hostages? This is an event themed around BBC’s “Sherlock.” Advance signup is required, and space is limited to 6 participants per hour with break-in rooms at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Each participant must be signed up individually. To register, call 423-224-2539 or visit the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
Call 423-229-9366 or visit www.kingsportlibrary.org for a full schedule and more details.