KINGSPORT — Lace up your tennis shoes. It’s time to gear up for the FBC AmazinGrace 5K to support a local volunteer ministry providing free medical care to those in need.
The FBC AmazinGrace 5K is the primary fundraiser for Providence Medical Clinic in Kingsport.
This year, the event will be held Sunday, April 24, with a full slate of fun for all ages. There’ll be family activities, including inflatables, a kids’ carnival, snow cones and more, starting at 4:30 p.m. The one-mile run will take off at 5:15 p.m. with the AmazinGrace 5K to follow at 6 p.m.
The races begin on Sullivan Street, next to the parking lot of Providence Medical Clinic at 441 Clay St. in Kingsport. Participants are encouraged to bring the whole family; strollers are welcome.
Providence Medical Clinic, an outreach ministry of First Baptist Church, offers basic quality medical care at no cost for those who cannot afford it. All of the proceeds from the AmazinGrace 5K benefit the clinic. The goal of the event is to promote health awareness and physical fitness, share the love of Christ and bring people from all walks of life together to help their neighbors in need.
“We are really excited to be running the AmazinGrace 5K this year,” said Hank Clabaugh, a seasoned runner and longtime volunteer for the race. “This is a race that runners love. It’s a very flat and fast course, probably the fastest 5K course around. It’s also a great family event, with age division awards for all ages.”
For details or to register, go to fbcamazingrace5K.com. Packet pickup and late registration signup will be in the lower atrium of First Baptist Church Kingsport (corner of Sullivan Street/Charlemont Avenue) on Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24, from 3-5 p.m. each day. To learn more, you can also call 423-247-4122.
The mission of Providence Medical Clinic is to offer compassionate medical and spiritual care for the underserved residents of the greater Kingsport area. The clinic is located at 441 Clay St. Thanks to 200 or more medical, spiritual and clerical volunteers, Providence Medical Clinic will celebrate 12 years of service to the community this year. That’s 12 years of primary and preventive medical care, specialty clinics, x-ray services and access to pharmaceuticals for some of the community’s most vulnerable individuals.
Learn more at https://www.providenceclinic.org.