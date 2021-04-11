The Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council recently announced the return of the Farm Fresh Appalachia Farm Tour.
“Having to cancel last year’s event was disappointing for all of us. We hope this year will bring the best Farm Tour yet,” said Rachel Armor, program director for Farm Fresh Appalachia.
The self-guided 2021 Farm Fresh Appalachia Tour will run from 1 to 5 p.m., June 26. The goal of the event is to build community investment in farms and the local food system.
Local farms are encouraged to apply to participate. Applications need to be submitted for the Tennessee tour by April 29. There is no cost to participate. However, due to the nature of the event, not all farms are accepted into the daylong program.
To participate, farms must be: open for the entirety of the scheduled tour day; provide enough farm staff to support the tour (a minimum of two additional support people is recommended); offer hand-washing stations or have sanitation available; and have enough off-road parking to safely accommodate at least five vehicles.
How it works: The tour is a one-day, self-guided event. Farm tourists purchase their passport online. One passport is good for one vehicle. They will be provided with an online map, farm descriptions, and an on-farm events list for the day.
The Appalachian RC&D recommends farms offer something special to help highlight the farm and interest visitors. On-site sales are also encouraged. In the past, farms have offered hay rides, pick-your-own blueberries, and farm animal petting and feeding opportunities.
Participating farms receive an estimated visitor count based on tickets sold, though the number of visitors also depends on the farm’s location.
Anyone interested in participating in the event is encouraged to contact Rachel Armor by email at rachel@arcd.org or by phone at (423) 427-0547.