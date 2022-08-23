The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, offering community members an opportunity to celebrate and enjoy the beauty of the fall season while riding the rails in vintage passenger railroad cars.
The one-day excursion, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, will cover most of the operating trackage of the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. The track follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, established in 1891, with its 5% grade and many bridges.
The scenic rail excursion leaves from the historic depot in Bryson City, North Carolina, and travels through the beautiful countryside of Western North Carolina and into the breathtaking Nantahala Gorge surrounded by the majestic Smoky Mountains before returning to Bryson City. Much of the route hugs the banks of the Little Tennessee and Nantahala rivers. It also crosses Fontana Lake on a trestle spanning 780 feet, 100 feet above the lake.
Passengers can ride in comfort in their choice of first class, crown class, tourist coach or open-air cars. All classes offer seating in classic antique restored passenger cars, and there are restrooms throughout the train. First-class cars are climate-controlled and feature large windows and lounge-car seating. Crown class offers large windows and climate control for passenger comfort. Tourist coach class cars have ceiling fans and windows that open and close for fresh-air viewing. Open-air coach cars are great for picture-taking and “experiencing” the ride and scenery.
The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad has become a favorite of film producers over the years. The train wreck scene in the 1993 movie “The Fugitive,” starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones, was filmed along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad. The railroad was also used in the filming of the 1996 comedy “My Fellow Americans,” starring Jack Lemmon and James Gardner, when they stumble onto a charter train full of UNC-Chapel Hill fans headed for the NCAA Final Four. Train scenes in the 1998 movie “Forces of Nature,” starring Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock, were also filmed on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
Bryson City is a laid-back, non-touristy town of 1,300 with more stop signs than stoplights. It is an easily strollable town with local bookstores, arts and crafts galleries with working artisans, a bike shop, two fly fishing shops, a fly-fishing museum, an historical museum, an aquarium, a scenic train, two breweries, and a variety of restaurants. It is located 10 miles from the Cherokee Indian Reservation.
Passengers have two options for arrival at the Bryson City Train Depot: Ride a chartered tour bus out of Johnson City; or drive directly to Bryson City. Anyone who purchases tickets should be sure to select point of departure location on the order form. Free parking is available both in Johnson City and Bryson City.
Passengers driving directly to Bryson City should claim tickets and box lunches between 10-11 a.m. Boarding will begin at 11 a.m.
Passengers riding motor coach from Johnson City should plan to board the chartered tour bus between 7-7:25 a.m. The bus departs at 7:30 a.m. and should arrive in Bryson City at approximately 10 a.m. in time to claim box lunches and visit shops before boarding begins at 11 a.m.
The train departs from the Bryson City Train Depot at 12:01 p.m. and will return between 4:15-4:45 p.m. Those who rode the tour bus will then board for the return trip to Johnson City, arriving at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Adult ticket prices range from $94-$170, with tickets for children (ages 2-12) available for $76-$87. No passengers under age 21 are allowed in first class.
All classes of excursion tickets include free admission to the Smoky Mountain Lionel Train Museum before boarding the train. The museum boasts a collection of 7,000 Lionel engines, cars and accessories, and an impressive operating layout and children’s activity center.
First-class tickets include a meal; choose an entrée when ordering tickets. Box lunches for all other classes of excursion tickets may be pre-purchased with a ticket order for trackside pickup. Concessions are also available on site. A small cooler is permitted for those who prefer to bring food.