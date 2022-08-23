The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, offering community members an opportunity to celebrate and enjoy the beauty of the fall season while riding the rails in vintage passenger railroad cars.

The one-day excursion, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, will cover most of the operating trackage of the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. The track follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, established in 1891, with its 5% grade and many bridges.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video