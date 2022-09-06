Step aside pumpkin spice. There’s more to fall than a change of flavors. Festival season is upon us, and there’s a full menu of options available to those looking forward to what might very well be the region’s most spectacular season.
Here’s a look at what’s coming up this month:
Sept. 9-11: Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion — The three-day music festival in downtown Bristol will feature the best in roots music across a variety of genres on more than a dozen outdoor stages and indoor venues. Visit birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival.
Sept. 9-11: Roan Mountain Fall Naturalists Rally — A weekend filled with speakers, field trips and exploration. Register online at http://www.friendsofroanmtn.org.
Sept. 10: Downtown Brewfest — Journey to Greeneville to enjoy regional craft beers, local food trucks and live music featuring Hannah Juanita and the Hardliners and the Mountain Mountain Mountain Boys. The event runs from 5-9 p.m. Tickets are required to enter the brewfest area; the music stage is free and open to the public. Visit ruralresources.net/events-2/downtown-brewfest-2 for tickets and details.
Sept. 14: Kingsport’s Green Flag Party — Visit Kingsport, in partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway, will host the official kickoff party for race week from 6-9 p.m. at High Voltage in downtown Kingsport. The event will feature live music, driver appearances, food trucks, giveaways and more. See www.visitkingsport.com for details.
Sept. 21-22: Covered Bridge Days Kickoff — Elizabethton’s annual festival gets a boost with a two-day kickoff celebration featuring live performances by Crowder and Big Daddy Weave (Sept. 21) and Kip Moore and Dylan Scott (Sept. 22). The concerts will be held at Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School. One-day and two-day tickets are available at www.etix.com or call 423-547-8000 (ext. 8210).
Sept. 23-25: Covered Bridge Days — Elizabethton’s annual festival returns with children’s activities, foam parties, live entertainment, festival food and more. Featured performers include The Grascals, Sept. 23; Ricky Skaggs, Sept. 24; and The Isaacs, Sept. 25. The annual fireworks show is set for Saturday, Sept. 24, at 9:30 p.m. Visit coveredbridgedays.org.
Sept. 23-25: Chilhowie Community Apple Festival — Free three-day festival featuring a grand parade, a pet competition and exhibits. Visit https://visitsmythcountyva.com/.
Sept. 24-25: Grayson Highlands Fall Festival — A fundraiser for the Rugby volunteer fire and rescue, the event features live exhibits of Appalachian culture, music and more. There’s a juried arts and crafts show, a pony auction and live music on Saturday and Sunday. Visit https://visitsmythcountyva.com/ to learn more.
Sept. 24: First of Fall Festival — Festivities including live music, craft beer, food vendors, inflatables and the Grilling in the Gap Steak Cookoff will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in downtown Big Stone Gap, Virginia.
Sept. 24: Pepper Fest — Calling all hot pepper enthusiasts, and anyone else looking for a good time. The fourth annual event will feature free admission, live music, the hot pepper eating contest, a hot wing eating contest, cornhole tournament and more. Visit believeinbristol.org/.
Sept. 24: Pumpkin Fest — Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association invites visitors to stroll down downtown Jonesborough for pumpkin-themed foods. Tickets are available in books of 10, with one ticket equal to one serving of a pumpkin-themed food from a downtown establishment. To reserve a tasting time, visit Jbopumpkinfest.com.
Sept. 24-25: Fall Folk Arts Festival: The historic Exchange Place Living History Farm will bustle with activity by vendors, demonstrators, craftsmen and musicians from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, and noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. Admission is $5 for those 12 and older. For more details and a schedule of events, visit www.exchangeplace.info/festivals.
Sept. 24-25: Overmountain Muster Living History Weekend — Enjoy 18th century living history demonstrations throughout the weekend at the encampment of the Overmountain militia. Visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore- shoals for details.