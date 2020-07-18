Regardless of your understanding of the virus, opinion on containment or how much you trust reports of its impact, it is clear that God is shaking the world. Psalm 95 teaches us that the world and everything in it belongs to Him. Yet, believers at various points in their walk with Jesus are being forced to reconcile a response to the pandemic that seemingly has no escape in a world that belongs to Him.
Many of you have been shaken, so what’s a believer to do? Please allow me to share what He has taught and shared with me. God is in control — no matter how bad we calculate the situation to be. I’m reminded that He owns the bookends of time and space, which includes everything in between, and intends to accomplish all He wants to do in that span of time. (Isaiah 46:8-10). What I sense God is seeking right now is a renewal of and revival in the world of biblical proportions. Hence the worldwide shaking. We certainly will witness a return to a safe country of law and order, but I believe one that also has a renewed focus on Him.
Going into the fall of 2019, I could tell that the world around us was so busy, and it was plenty enough to take our focus off Him. We know He wants His people to walk in holiness and obedience and, when we veer away from Him, He has the power and providential authority to make course corrections for His children. Many have picked up on this call for realignment and have been praying over 2 Chronicles 7:14 in this area along with many others across the nation. Some have also sensed it’s time for a revival among God’s people. I’m delighted to say I emphatically want both.
So, what keeps me steady when I am shaken? What do I like to think about in time of doubt? There are a few thoughts among many that He brings to my attention when I need encouragement, and I hope they find you well.
First and foremost, my brave King Jesus went to the cross for me to bear the punishment of my sin, and also anyone who would believe in Him. There’s no telling how hard they hit Him with that Roman Cat O’ Nine Tails. My heart leaps when I consider the dreadful path He endured for me to the cross. After they nailed Him to the cross, He died, was buried and on the third day He rose again. He was seen by and talked to many people over the next 40 days and afterwards, ascended into heaven. Now He sits at the right of the Father and is always praying on my behalf. Indeed, my brave King. But Jesus’ message everywhere He went during his short three-year ministry before the cross was so simple: “Just Believe.” Believe what? That the Father sent Jesus. Why? To pay a mandatory debt of death on my behalf because of my sin. Otherwise, I will pay that debt on my own. Listen, any story told that showcases an innocent individual sacrificing themselves to take on the full blame and punishment for a deed they did not commit is recognizable by every human being on earth.
Question for you: Do you identify with Jesus in that way? Asked differently, has He taken your place and paid your debt? It also thrills my soul to know I was on His mind as the Bible teaches in John 17 after He prayed for Himself and those men around Him. Jesus knew the anguish He was about to face because we read in Matthew 26:39 that He prayed for that cup, or mission to pass. Nevertheless, He prayed for those that would believe and obediently went on to and through the cross. And one day, oh hallelujah, let the redeemed of the Lord shout that a day is coming when my faith will become sight!
When He comes, I will immediately join my savior in a place that He has prepared for me in His father’s house to live forever. This is the same encouragement Paul gave when the believers at Thessalonica were worried about their loved ones that had already passed on. He specifically says to comfort one another with words that teach us of His soon return (1 Thess 4:18) and now I’m doing the same today for you!
But dear friend, until that day comes, we are charged to occupy this world with our time and treasure and talents, and our hands are to be found full of His ministries when He returns. Even if a pandemic engulfs the planet, keep your eye on Jesus — no matter what. Not sure what to do? Pray and ask for His direction to be a part of this world-wide renewal and revival with a sincere heart. Based on 1 Peter 3:12 and Psalm 86, I can promise you this: with a prayer like that, He will respond, and you’ll know you’ve personally heard from Him!
Mike Rushing is a Bible teacher who lives in Kingsport. He shared today’s Faith in Action column as an extension of our Words of Comfort series which appears on the front page of the Times News and at TimesNews.Net daily.