Washington College Academy, one of the oldest schools in Tennessee and western foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, is moving in a new direction with several new divisions being developed on-site.
Some of the new divisions are the Arts and Crafts School, the ACTS School, and Blacksmithing. Ideas for future endeavors are also being explored.
WCA offers a place to explore traditional and non- traditional arts and crafts in the following areas: Basketry, Blacksmithing, Clay, Cosplay Costuming, Drawing, Metals, Painting, Mixed Media, Textiles, Wood, Art Exploration and other special topics. The classes are taught by experienced artisans and local talent.
October Classes
Basic Blacksmithing (one-day class), 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 5
Egg Basket, all days, 5-8 p.m., Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27
Basic Bow Making, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 10-11 (4 spots left)
Glass Mosaic Yard Balls, 9 a.m.-noon, Oct. 10
You and Your Sewing Machine, 5-8 p.m., Oct. 12
How to Make A Simple Medieval Gown, 5-8 p.m., Oct. 19-23
Sgian Dubh (A Scottish Knife) and Kilt Pin, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 22-23
November Classes
Basic Blacksmithing (one-day class) 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 2.
Forged Neck Knives, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 7-8
Visit the website at www.wca1780.org to find out more about each class or to register. New classes are being added weekly, so be sure to check back regularly on the school’s offerings. You can also connect with WCA on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook! For more details, you can also call Jennifer Rasnake at (423) 257-5151.