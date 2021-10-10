Exchange Place Living History Farm in Kingsport is serving up two events guaranteed to add color and excitement to a season known for both.
The living history farm will host its inaugural Heritage Autumn Sunday on Oct. 17 from 2 until 4:30 p.m.
It will follow in the footsteps of the Heritage Summer Sunday introduced in August, but the event will honor the beauty and creativity of fall with an afternoon filled with individual ingenuity common among the artisans often found at Exchange Place.
Three prominent craftspeople will be displaying their skills. Isaac Hendershot is a blacksmith and iron worker who has been “forging in fire” since 2015 and demonstrating at Exchange Place for the past three years. In the years before the War Between the States, a blacksmith was an essential person in every community, and Isaac will put those skills on display and answer questions in the Exchange Place blacksmith shop. Vickie Almaroad, a member of the Overmountain Weavers Guild and a producer of flax and linen, will explain how to process flax into fiber. Other members of the guild will be demonstrating their skills in the fiber arts. Joy Smith, who has been making baskets for more than three decades, will demonstrate different types of basket-making, including Nantucket, Shaker and simple market baskets.
Exchange Place is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Several of its buildings are original to the site, having been built by either the Gaines or Preston families after the conclusion of the War of 1812. Knowledgeable volunteers will be on hand at many of the buildings and are happy to expound on the history of each structure, as well as offer up other juicy tidbits that will help place the farmstead within the context of life in Northeast Tennessee in the early 19th century. The garden, which logically sits next to the kitchen, will be staffed with Master Gardeners, who will be able to describe what is grown there and how each item was used by families in the antebellum years.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to see and interact with resident animals. Included among the flock of sheep are some who were born just this past spring. They are joined by two roosters, seven hens and a chick, a horse, a Shorthorn milking cow, a Jerusalem donkey, and a pair of American Guinea hogs.
Admission for the event is $5 per person, with those under the age of 12 admitted free. All proceeds go towards the care of the farm’s resident animals and the continued restoration and preservation of the site, located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport.
The second fall event is the ever-popular Witches Wynd, which will be held as a virtual event for the second straight year. Though there will be no on-site tours, the site will offer tales of mystery and the supernatural told by some of the region’s top storytellers in a virtual format.
The 2021 edition of Witches Wynd will also feature music and a special introduction from Billee Moore, who created the event more than a quarter century ago. Additional information will be released in coming days.
Exchange Place is a living history farm whose mission is to preserve and interpret the heritage of mid-nineteenth century farm life in Northeast Tennessee. Exchange Place is a nonprofit organization maintained and operated entirely by volunteers and supported by donations, fundraisers, memberships and grants.
To learn more, call 423-288-6071, email exchangeplacefestivals@gmail.com, or visit https://www.exchangeplace.info.