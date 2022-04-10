When Auke Valk immigrated to Tennessee from Holland in the 1950s, it was as a hand-picked employee for a Kingsport businessman who sought success in the tulip and cut flower business.
There are stories told by longtime residents of the early days who say he could be seen walking down the streets of Kingsport in wooden shoes, trying to sell bouquets of flowers — a product that never really quite caught on.
But while the foray into fancy flowers was not as successful as his employer had envisioned, it led to the start of a more practical endeavor: the construction of greenhouses and the opening of a small retail garden center in downtown Kingsport.
Several years later, in the 1960s, Auke and his wife, Sarah, bought the garden center and greenhouses from their employer and founded Evergreen Garden Center & Landscaping Co., which sprouted into a three-generation family business that’s still going strong in the Tri-Cities.
More than half a century later, members of the Valk family own Evergreen retail locations in Colonial Heights and Johnson City, offering the Tri-Cities’ most extensive array of products, knowledge and services.
“Everybody has their own specialty. We kind of all blend together,” says Sarah Valk Mcmurray, granddaughter of the original Sarah Valk, who along with her sister Jessica Valk Claman is helping their father, Michael Valk, to run the Kingsport-area locations.
“We all have something we can do that just works for the whole team, and it works together really well,” she says. “It slowly developed that way over time.”
That kind of steady growth has been a staple of the business since that first seed was planted by Auke and Sarah as they pursued their American dream. As a result of the dedicated family efforts, it grew from one small garden center to bigger — and more — locations over the decades that followed.
Their family grew; they had six children, four of whom would eventually take over running aspects of their business and continue with growth efforts of their own.
For decades, two of Auke’s sons — Henere and Lee — ran locations in Colonial Heights, Kingsport and Bristol. When the four brothers chose to expand to the Johnson City market, the other two sons — Tony and Michael — ran the location in Johnson City. And Michael, the youngest of the four brothers, built the landscaping business there.
With Henere and Lee’s decision to retire, Michael, 58, took the reins of the Kingsport-area business, which has been consolidated into a single location in Colonial Heights, and moved the distribution of its landscaping business to Kingsport. His brother Tony, and Tony’s son, Andrew, continue to proudly run the Evergreen location in Johnson City.
“A great thing about this is it allows us to continue this family venture into a third generation, while we still retain both of the Evergreen locations,” Michael says. “We’re proud and happy that we’re able to continue this as part of a locally owned, family-run small business environment.”
Now, Michael and his brother are each bringing their children more into managing the business with the aim of ultimately — perhaps in a decade or so — retiring and handing off their operation to the next generation.
“There’ll be a new refreshing of investment of time and effort, knowing now that this is going to go on for many more years,” Michael says. “And I’ll invest now in what ultimately my daughters will be receiving in future years.”
He says he’s already investing effort in building that future: New offices are being constructed in Colonial Heights, and he’s planning some greenhouse expansion, structural improvements and investments in efficiency.
And he knows that as the children of his generation — Jessica and Sarah (in Colonial Heights) and their cousin Andrew (in Johnson City) — begin to take on more responsibility within the business, they will also make changes of their own.
One such change has already occurred at the urging of the younger generation: The use of text message marketing and expanded social media avenues. The family is excited about incorporating creativity to bring even more positive impressions to the business.
Michael likens this time period to that when he and his brothers began to take the reins of the family business, as their father’s failing health led him to retirement — a process he says is necessary for a business to make the leap from one generation to the next.
“Working with family isn’t easy or automatic,” Michael says. “It just takes passion and dedication. As with any relationship, it takes a bit of give-and-take and respect for each other.”
It’s rewarding, though, every time a customer comes in shopping, because their gardens are their therapy — and they know they can find personalized advice and products at Evergreen. That is something everyone in the family works to ensure.
“Jessica does behind-the-scenes office work like advertising, and Dad obviously does the running of the business,” Sarah says. “I manage the landscape portion of the business out of the Riverport location.”
As Michael and his daughters have worked to grow the Kingsport Evergreen retail business (now named Evergreen of Colonial Heights), they’ve joined the forces of the team his brothers Henere and Lee developed during their ownership tenure. Taking on this challenge is only possible, they say, because they have an amazing team to assist in managing all of the day-to-day operations and providing exceptional customer service. As Michael’s duties include a wide range of tasks, his daughters and the existing staff, along with Henere and Lee, continue to assist during the transition period.
Jessica, 34, and Sarah, 32, both have children of their own — any of whom might eventually become the next generation to help run the family business.
Jessica says it was a long time before she saw the complete meaning of the Evergreen logo: Shaping the tree are the profiles of two faces — the grandparents she knows as Oma and Opa, who started it all.
Michael says his father never could have foreseen what his hard work would lead to down the road, but he knows he’d be proud. “I’m sure that he had no idea that out of six kids, he would have four still in the business — let alone grandkids,” Michael says.
“My dad probably didn’t know for sure what would happen 50 years later, and I don’t know what will happen 50 years from now, but we can always hope that the Evergreen business becomes a symbol that always lasts.”