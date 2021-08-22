Submitted by Jennifer Hill
Over 50 colleges and universities from across the Southeast will be represented at the Tri-Cities College Fair hosted by East Tennessee State University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City. The event will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m.
All area high school students, prospective transfer students and their families are invited to attend this college fair, which is free and open to the public. Representatives of regional two- and four-year institutions will be present to discuss admission requirements, scholarships, academic programs, campus life and more. Masks will be required at the event.
“We know there have been a lot of disruptions in the past year and a half, and for many families, that has impacted higher education planning,” says Kristin Wright, associate director of admissions at ETSU. “The Tri-Cities College Fair is a great opportunity to have dozens of colleges come to you, so you can explore all your options, ask questions and gain confidence in knowing the next steps.”
The Tri-Cities College Fair is partnering with StriveScan to make sharing student information with colleges fast and easy. Before the fair, students may create a free profile linked to a personalized barcode, which will save time by allowing students to skip filling out information cards by hand. The barcodes may be printed or displayed on a smartphone to be scanned by college representatives. To build a StriveScan profile, visit etsu.edu/admissions/tccf.
For more information, visit the website or contact ETSU Undergraduate Admissions at 423-439-4213 or [email protected]. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346. Freedom Hall Civic Center is located at 1320 Pactolas Road in Johnson City.