ETSU students planning second Quillen 100

Medical students from East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine are making plans for the second annual Quillen 100 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
As a non-profit health organization started by Quillen students, The Quillen 100 focuses on educating community members about lifestyle choices that lead to healthy heart practices by hosting a cycling race around the iconic half-mile track in Bristol.
The cycling race, which will be held Aug. 1, involves a competitive relay of 100 laps and a beginner-friendly relay of 40 laps. Cyclists of all skill levels are encouraged to participate.
The first Quillen 100 drew participants from several states and raised more than $6,000 for the American Heart Association in 2019. To further the organizers’ mission of advocating cardiovascular health in the region, all proceeds will again be donated to the Tri-Cities American Heart Association.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our event this year will look a bit different, as extra precautions will be enacted to keep participants safe,” said student organizer William Miller. “By maintaining close contact with local health officials and continuing to follow national and local guidelines, we anticipate that The Quillen 100 will be able to continue for its second year.”
Last year’s race featured a community health fair on the infield of the speedway with a number of medical professionals and businesses in attendance. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have decided to forego the health fair during this year’s race. Instead, health information and resources will be posted to the Quillen 100 website for those who are interested.
“Although we are disappointed that we cannot host our community health fair, we are looking forward to getting back out on the speedway for another great race. This event promises to be a fun-filled afternoon and will offer participants a chance to get out and get active,” Miller said.
Registration is currently open for the event. To learn more, register or donate, visit www.thequillen100.com.
Community contributor Melissa Nipper works in University Relations at ETSU.