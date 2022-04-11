JOHNSON CITY — It’s time for East Tennessee State University’s annual Spring Literary Festival, and the two-day event is packed with award-winning and nationally recognized writers.
“This is such a wonderful event, and I could not be happier about the talented writers who will be with us this year,” said Dr. Jesse Graves, ETSU’s poet-in-residence. “We are thrilled to be able to bring our literary community back together in the Reece Museum and the Martin Center.”
Sponsored by the Bert C. Bach Written Word Initiative and the Department of Literature and Language, the festival will be held April 12-13. Admission is free and open to the public.
Maurice Manning, author of seven books of poetry and a college professor, is the keynote speaker. The Yale Series of Younger Poets included Manning’s first book, “Lawrence Booth’s Book of Visions.” His fourth book, “The Common Man,” was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Manning will give a poetry reading and field questions from the audience during the eighth annual Jack Higgs Memorial Reading at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, in the Powell Recital Hall at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.
The festival also features several workshops with topics ranging from poetry writing to creative non-fiction. Those leading the workshops are Shawna Kay Rodenberg, whose memoir, “Kin,” was deemed essential reading by The Washington Post; Cody Smith, a former Mississippi Review Prize and River Styx International Poetry Prize winner; Valerie Vogrin, who won the Spokane Prize for Short Fiction for “Things We’ll Need for the Coming Difficulties”; Amy Wright, ETSU’s Spring 2022 Wayne G. Basler Chair of Excellence; Thomas Alan Holmes, a professor of English at ETSU, who has published in a range of academic and creative writing journals; and Lacy Snapp, an instructor at ETSU whose work has appeared in numerous publications.
For a complete schedule, visit etsu.edu/cas/litlang/writingfestival/schedule.php. With the exception of Manning’s keynote address at the Martin Center, all of the events will take place at the Reece Museum, located on Stout Drive near the Sherrod Library and D.P. Culp Student Center. If you’d prefer to attend via Zoom, email carrlm@etsu.edu to receive a link.