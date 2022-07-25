George L. Carter Railroad Museum

The Carter Railroad Museum is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

 Contributed/ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — The George L. Carter Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum will sponsor two scenic train excursions and an afternoon at the Tennessee Aquarium over the Labor Day weekend in Chattanooga and Blue Ridge, Georgia.

The event will happen Sept. 3-5. Tickets must be purchased no later than Aug. 12, and the tour is limited to 55 participants.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video