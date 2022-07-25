JOHNSON CITY — The George L. Carter Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum will sponsor two scenic train excursions and an afternoon at the Tennessee Aquarium over the Labor Day weekend in Chattanooga and Blue Ridge, Georgia.
The event will happen Sept. 3-5. Tickets must be purchased no later than Aug. 12, and the tour is limited to 55 participants.
“This is going to be a terrific holiday adventure if you love trains and the scenic outdoors with the added attraction of an afternoon at one of the premiere aquariums in the nation,” organizers said.
Prices, based on the number of people per room, are: $780 for one, $590 for two, $535 for three and $510 for four.
The ticket price includes round-trip transportation from ETSU, two nights lodging in Chattanooga, aquarium admission, two train rides, two dinners and two breakfasts. According to the group’s Facebook page, the tour includes rides on the Hiwassee River Rail Adventure at the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum and the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway.
More information about the trip, ticket order forms, payment options and liability waivers are available online at etsu.edu/railroad. Choose “events” and then “rail excursions.”
Forms and waivers are also available at the ETSU Carter Railroad Museum, located at 113 Campus Center Building, on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There is no admission charge, but donations are welcome. The museum’s next Heritage Saturday is scheduled for July 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.