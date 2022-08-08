Thankful Baptist Church

This 1920s group photo from Thankful Baptist Church is part of the wealth of historical information about Black churches, schools, civic clubs and organizations housed in the Langston Heritage Group Collection at East Tennessee State University.

 Contributed/ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now closed institution that served Johnson City’s Black students beginning in the 1890s.

A 1985 Masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about the Pro-To Club, a nonprofit corporation aimed at promoting the welfare of the region’s Black population, is there, too.

