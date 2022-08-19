Observatory

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, ETSU faculty will open the Harry D. Powell Astronomical Observatory for an open house event once a month during the fall semester.

 Metro Creative

Submitted by O.J. Early

JOHNSON CITY — Curious about some of the initial results from the James Webb Space Telescope?

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video