JOHNSON CITY — Curious about some of the initial results from the James Webb Space Telescope?
Would you like to look through top-of-the-line telescopes at the moon, stars and other planets?
You’ll get the chance at East Tennessee State University.
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, ETSU faculty will open the Harry D. Powell Astronomical Observatory for an open house event once a month during the fall semester.
“For anyone interested in astronomy, curious about the night sky or simply wanting to learn more about space, this is a wonderful opportunity,” said Dr. Beverly Smith, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy.
The first open house is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3, at 8 p.m. at the observatory. Dr. Mark Giroux, a physics and astronomy professor, will give a brief talk about some of the first results from the Webb telescope. Visitors can walk through the observatory, and staff will have telescopes in place.
The monthly events are free and open to the public.
The observatory is located near the main campus at 1101 Narrow Lane in Johnson City. To learn more about the observatory, as well as other events happening this semester, visit etsu.edu/cas/physics/ observatory/starparty.php.
In the event of inclement weather or cloudy skies, the open house will be canceled. If you are unsure of viewing conditions, call the observatory at 423-929-3382 before coming.
