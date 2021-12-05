Interested in a career in pharmacy?
The East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is hosting a free open house event for prospective students on Dec. 7 from 4-6:30 p.m.
The event will include a welcome from Dean Debbie Byrd, an overview of the college’s nationally recognized program, a chance to talk with student pharmacists, admissions information and tours of the campus.
“We are excited to offer this preview day to give prospective students a chance to learn more about some of the over 30 unique pharmacy career options that they can experience while at Gatton College of Pharmacy,” said Byrd.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic still an urgent concern in the Appalachian Highlands and beyond, the world needs pharmacists more than ever before to serve on the front lines,” she added.
Students who apply for fall 2022 admission before May 2, 2022, may be qualified to earn a $6,000 Dean’s Scholarship. Anyone wanting to schedule a virtual workshop with pharmacy admissions or a separate campus tour should email pharmacy@etsu.edu or call 423-439-6338.
Register for the free open house event at etsu.edu/pharmacy/admissions/open_house.php.
The mission of Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is to train progressive pharmacists that improve health care, focusing on rural and underserved communities.