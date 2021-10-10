Rising high school juniors and seniors, as well as prospective transfer students, along with their families, can visit the campus of East Tennessee State University to learn more about everything the university has to offer during one of two fall open houses.
The events are Oct. 16 and Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Open houses offer opportunities to speak one-on-one with campus leadership, representatives of the university’s colleges and academic departments, and staff of admissions, housing and residence life, financial aid and scholarships, and other offices.
Participants will enjoy tours of the campus, led by student Expedition Leaders. There’ll be lunch served in the dining hall at ETSU’s recently renovated D.P. Culp Student Center.
The fall open houses are free. However, registration is required.To register, visit etsu.edu/admissions/openhouse. Masks will be required, as noted in campus policy at etsu.edu/coronavirus.
Call the ETSU Office of Admissions at 423-439-4213 to learn more about the open house events. For disability accommodations, visitors can contact the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.