The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park is now accepting entries for its annual Stitch in Time Quilt Show. In its 24th season, the annual exhibit honors both past and present quilters, and features quilts from the museum’s collection and those of community members who display quilts from their own collections.
Anyone interested in participating in the annual quilt show should stop by the park during normal operating hours or call (276) 523-1322 to request an entry form.
All entries must be received at the museum by March 19 at 4 p.m.
The Stitch in Time Quilt Show will be on display for public viewing in the museum from April 1 until May 31. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12, and free for children ages 5 and under.
Museum visitors are required to social distance from those who do not live in the same household. Face coverings are required inside all state-owned facilities in Virginia.
To learn more about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to make reservations for one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at (800) 933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov. The Southwest Virginia Museum is located in Big Stone Gap.