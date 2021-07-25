Submitted by Retha Cole
Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum will bring a one-of-a-kind performance to the historical state park next weekend when Sigean presents “Irish in the Appalachians.”
The free concert will be held Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m., offering local residents an opportunity to enjoy an evening of free music with friends outdoors on the park grounds.
Based in the Tri-Cities region of Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, Sigean performs traditional Irish music. The band formed in 1997 in Bristol and, since that time, has performed at many local festivals and other music venues throughout the area. With members who have a wide range of experience playing acoustic music, Sigean provides a stimulating mix of traditional ballads, lively reels and jigs, and more modern songs.
MountainRose Vineyard of Wise, Virginia, will host a wine-tasting during the event. The wine must be purchased. MountainRose produces a small number of cases of wine annually from hand-picked and hand-sorted grapes to ensure quality. Most of the grapes go to their classic “mines to wines” series with fun coal seam names, such as Jawbone and Pardee, and the rest head to the new varietal line of premium wines, such as Riesling and Cab Franc.
The Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum, a 501©(3) nonprofit, serves as a citizens support organization working to identify and promote activities to conserve, enhance and interpret the cultural and historic resources of the Southwest Virginia Museum. Donations will be accepted and will benefit the friends’ organization.
Contact the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at (276) 523-1322 to learn more about this and other events.