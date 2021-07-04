July will bring opportunities to hike far and near, meet and feed feathered visitors, try nature crafts and more at Warriors’ Path State Park.
This week, the Summer in the Park series serves up a host of free activities for the young and young-at-heart. Here’s a look at what’s on tap:
Tuesday, July 6
11 a.m. — Leaf Rubbings: Create a lasting reminder of nature’s amazing textures. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or the main bath house if it rains.
1 p.m. — Poisonous Plants: Do you know which plants are not safe to touch? There are more than you may think. Meet at the Open Air Chapel for a short identification discussion that may save you from an accidentally painful experience. Meet in the main bath house if it rains.
7 p.m. — Nature Games: Join us for natural fun for the young or young-at-heart. Meet at the Open Air Chapel for some lively games about our natural world. If it’s raining, meet at the main bath house.
Wednesday, July 7
9 a.m. — Fall Creek Loop Trail: Let’s hike the park’s most scenic trail! Enjoy beautiful vistas of the summer fields, as we search for signs of the unique habitats in the open country. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool to the start of a two-hour hike.
3 p.m. — Junior Rangers: Wildlife Shelters: Help our park become a better home for wildlife. You’ll make our land a fine habitat, and begin to earn your Junior Ranger badge. Meet at the Open Air Chapel. If it rains, meet at the main bath house.
8:30 p.m. — Furry Fliers: There’s no need to fear these furry little pilots. Get the facts about our common East Tennessee bats. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or the pool entrance if it is raining.
Thursday, July 8
10 a.m. — Morning Bird Walk: Wake up and smell the worms. Come for a nice morning walk around the campground and greet the day with our feathered friends. Bring binoculars if you have them; we’ll bring a few extras. Meet at the camp store.
4 p.m. — Flyways & Byways: Meet at the Open Air Chapel to discover more about the creatures that wing their way through Warriors’ Path. In case of rain, meet at the main bath house.
9 p.m. — Night Hike to Sinking Waters: Discover the peace and excitement of a night in the Sinking Waters wetland. It’s a whole different world after dark. Bring a dim flashlight and drive to the camp store. We’ll carpool out to the backcountry.
Friday, July 9
10:30 a.m. — Mystery Bag: Try your hand at discovering some natural textures. See if you can guess what’s what when it comes to natural objects. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or the main bath house if it is raining.
12 p.m. — Noisy Toys: How did the pioneer children make music or noise? Make your very own “musical” instrument with a few simple things from nature. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to create some “beautiful music.” In case of rain, meet at the main bath house.
9 p.m. — Campfire: A dark night, a crackling fire and some local, traditional ghost tales are a perfect combination. Meet at the campfire circle on the east end of the main campground. If it’s raining, there’ll be an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.
Saturday, July 10
3 p.m. — Tag: You’re it. The more the merrier when it comes to making all kinds of tag games work. Meet at the Open Air Chapel. If it rains, meet at the main bath house.
6 p.m. — Cattail Crafts: The early settlers along the Warriors’ Path couldn’t afford to waste anything! Even old corn husks could become a doll or toy. Instead of corn husks, we’ll use cattail plants. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to try this twist on an old-timey craft. If it’s raining, meet at the main bath house.
8 p.m. — Folk Medicine: How did folks deal with their ills before there were pharmacies or doctors? Our Appalachian region is rich in tradition, including the tradition of folk medicine. Perhaps you know some traditional medicines or healing methods passed on to you. Children can come to listen, and adults can come to share those family traditions. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bath house if it’s raining.
Sunday, July 11
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service, sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church, at the Open Air Chapel or at the pool entrance if it is raining.
To view the complete schedule for each day, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click on “Upcoming Events.”