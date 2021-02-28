Residents and staff members at Elmcroft of Kingsport celebrated Mardi Gras and the culture of the Big Easy with a “visit” to New Orleans as part of its monthly Port of Call series.
Port of Call is a signature program at Elmcroft of Kingsport. Each month, residents experience cultural activities and culinary delights of various locations designated as the “port of call.” The series features exotic locations, such as China, Mexico, Venice and Greece, as well as intriguing cities closer to home, like New Orleans, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and New York City.
For this month’s adventure in the Big Easy, the activities professionals at Elmcroft created their own Roman Candy cart. The popular chewing candy — a chocolate, strawberry or vanilla gourmet taffy — is a traditional New Orleans treat. It’s made and sold on a mule-drawn cart, which has been a rolling street vendor in New Orleans since 1915. The candy originally sold for 5 cents a stick. It’s now $1.