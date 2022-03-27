KINGSPORT — Three cadettes with Girl Scout Troop 1083 in Kingsport are raising funds for a Silver Award project, and they’ve come up with an ‘egg-ceptional’ way to do it.
Cadettes Emily Lawson, Holly Franklin and Elainea Wells are raising funds for “Project Forget-Me Not” by egging local houses just in time for Easter.
Now, we’re not talking about the bad ‘egging.’ Getting egged for Project Forget-Me Not is definitely a sweet treat.
The eggs will be stuffed with candy or chocolate, and come in bunches of 30 eggs for $25, 60 eggs for $50 or 90 eggs for $75.
Project Forget-Me Not — the cadettes’ Silver Award project — addresses infant loss, which affects one in four women. The project will be used to provide bereavement boxes for families who experience loss, post-health information for moms and mental health information for dads who are sometimes overlooked.
To schedule an egging to support the project, call or text 865-934-7286.