Easter celebrations are in full swing around the region. Whether you’re looking for an Easter drama, music or children’s activities, there are plenty to choose from throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Here’s a look at some of what’s on tap this week.
• LampLight Theatre will present one of its original Easter productions, “Once for All.” Performances will run through April 24. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with matinees Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $10 for students. Call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com for reservations.
• Strong Tower Baptist Church, 1022 Old Stage Road, Gray, will present “Encounter Christ,” an Easter drama, April 15-17 at 7 p.m. The event is free, but seating is limited. Call 423-207-0362 or RSVP online at strongtowerbaptist.org.
• The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will offer a Victorian egg-decorating workshop on April 11 from 6-8 p.m. in the museum’s Victorian parlor. Participants will decorate two eggs to take home. The workshop is for adults and children. The fee for the workshop will be $10 per person, and all supplies and materials are included. Registration is required. Call 276-523-1322.
• Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., Johnson City, will host a Hound Egg Hunt with fun and treats for canine companions on Wednesday, April 13, from 5-6 p.m. The free event is open to all ages. To register, call 423-434-5749.
• A community prayer walk, known as “Walk with the Cross,” will be held April 15 (rain or shine) in downtown Kingsport. Anyone interested in joining the walk is invited to meet at Shades of Grace at noon.
• Bloomingdale Ruritan will hold its annual community Easter egg hunt on April 16 at 10 a.m. at Ketron Elementary School. There will be 20,000 eggs spread across five fields: Ages 3 & under, ages 4-6, ages 7-9, ages 10-12 and a special needs field. The hunts begin promptly at 10 a.m.
• Realife Church, 1317 Weaver Pike, Bristol, Tennessee, will host Egg Bash-An Easter Eggstravaganza on April 16 from 10 a.m. to noon. Join in for the story of Christ, along with crafts and an egg hunt for preschool through elementary-age children.
• Southwestern Baptist Church, 1112 Cherokee Road, Johnson City, will host a community Easter egg hunt on April 16 at 10:30 a.m.
• Holy Mountain Baptist Church, 3121 Ashley St., Kingsport, will hold an Easter egg hunt (for different age groups) on April 16 at 11 a.m.
• West Colonial Hills Baptist Church, 1205 Kendrick Creek Road, Kingsport, will hold an Easter egg hunt for ages birth to fifth grade on April 16 at 11 a.m. There’ll also be a short skit with a gospel message for all ages, door prizes, games and a free lunch.
• First Baptist Church, Gate City, will host an Easter egg hunt with face painting, crafts and games on April 16 at noon. Children grades 6 and younger are welcome. Lunch will be provided.
• The Sullivan Baptist Community-Wide Easter Egg Hunt will be held April 16 from 1-3 p.m. with four different age group egg hunts, crafts, refreshments and a special story time. Admission is free.
• The Gate City Community Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by Gate City United Methodist Church and Uplift Church, be held April 16 at 11 a.m. at Gate City UMC. There’ll be two hunts by age, plus indoor and outdoor games.
• Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique will host its second annual Doggie Hop Easter Egg Hunt on April 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. The event will kick off at the pet boutique, located at 111 E. Main St., where attendees will pick up their instructions and goodie bags for the hunt. Easter eggs containing prizes will be hidden throughout downtown. In addition to the egg hunt, dog-friendly crafts, games and a photographer will be set up at Mill Spring Park in downtown Jonesborough. Four-legged friends can enjoy a pup cup or take advantage of the paw print art. Tickets are $10 per dog and can be purchased in advance at TennesseeTails.com or on the day of the event (subject to availability). Proceeds will be donated to the Washington County Animal Shelter.
• Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, will present “Journey to the Cross,” a free Easter drive-thru drama, on April 16 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Six different live scenes will tell the story of Jesus’ journey, from the time He entered the city of Jerusalem to the empty tomb.
• Bristol Motor Speedway’s pre-race Easter celebration will feature Chris Tomlin, Max Lucado and special guest Gary Levox on April 17 at 4 p.m. The free event will take place between the speedway and dragway.
• Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland St., Bristol, Virginia, will offer a series of organ music every Saturday during the Easter season beginning April 23 at 4:30 p.m. The series is a centennial celebration of Emmanuel’s current building and celebrates the dedication of their pipe organ by the R.A. Colby Company of Johnson City, Tennessee. Admission is free. Featured performers include Stephanie Yoder (April 23 and May 21), Jacob Moorman (April 23), Nick Andrews (May 7), Robert Greene (May 14), Joy Smith-Briggs (May 28) and Alice Brooks Sanders (June 4). For more details, call 276-669-9488 or email emmanuelbristol@gmail.com.