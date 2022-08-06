will present “8th of August: East Tennessee’s Emancipation Day,” discussing the history of the state’s own version of Juneteenth, the spread of the 8th of August across the South, and the modern-day recognition of National Emancipation.
Metro Creative Connection
KNOXVILLE — The East Tennessee History Center will host a brown bag lecture with William Isom II on Aug. 8 at noon.
Isom will present “8th of August: East Tennessee’s Emancipation Day,” discussing the history of the state’s own version of Juneteenth, the spread of the 8th of August across the South, and the modern-day recognition of National Emancipation.
Anyone interested in hearing the lecture can do so in person at the East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay St., Knoxville, or through Zoom by registering online with Eventbrite. In-person seating is limited.
Isom is a sixth-generation East Tennessean and director of Black in Appalachia: Research, Education & Support. He coordinates the project’s research, community database development, documentary film and photography production, oral history collection, and educational events in conjunction with local residents. He is also the proud father of two boys, Devin and Isa.
Established in 1834, the East Tennessee Historical Society is widely acknowledged as one of the most active history organizations in the state and enjoys a national reputation for excellence in programming and education. For nearly 200 years, the East Tennessee Historical Society has been helping East Tennesseans hold on to their unique heritage — recording the events, collecting the artifacts, and saving the stories that comprise the shared history.
The lecture will also be streamed live on the ETHS Facebook page.