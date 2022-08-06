KNOXVILLE — The East Tennessee History Center will host a brown bag lecture with William Isom II on Aug. 8 at noon.

Isom will present “8th of August: East Tennessee’s Emancipation Day,” discussing the history of the state’s own version of Juneteenth, the spread of the 8th of August across the South, and the modern-day recognition of National Emancipation.

