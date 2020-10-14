The Salvation Army has rallied its people and utilized its resources to respond not just to the immediate effects of the COVID-19 pandemic but to prepare for future hardships facing the community as a result of it.
To make that possible, Salvation Army units in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City have worked hard to find new resources and to forge new partnerships — including one with the East Tennessee Foundation.
Due to the wide scope of service provided by Salvation Army in the Tri-Cities and the immediate and long-term needs being met in the form of meals, shelter and emergency assistance (including support with utilities, rent and children’s educational needs), the East Tennessee Foundation recently awarded Salvation Army a $5,000 grant to be used to combat COVID-19 in the region.
According to the East Tennessee Foundation website, its Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund provides “timely disaster grants to nonprofit organizations in our 25-county region in East Tennessee and is currently activated for the COVID-19 national emergency.”
The Salvation Army’s focus has always been to serve the plight of those without permanent housing, without access to adequate food or without access to basic hygiene care — those who are physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually struggling with hardship and isolation. There are many men, women and children right here in this region who live in these conditions every day, and now with the added stress of the COVID-19 crisis.
The Salvation Army’s mission and service aligns with that of the East Tennessee Foundation and its donors who are putting its Neighbor to Neighbor fund to work to make this region a better place for all. The Salvation Army will continue to serve all who come, without discrimination, and to protect the underserved and most vulnerable in the community. The Salvation Army has separate units in Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport to serve the citizens of the Tri-Cities and their surrounding counties, including those in Virginia. Together, the Tri-Cities units serve Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties in Northeast Tennessee.
The East Tennessee Foundation (EFT) is community foundation and public charity made up of a collaboration of donors across East Tennessee to better the region, protect its future, and aid in philanthropic work being done throughout the region.