The Sequoyah Council has announced the formation of a local chapter of the National Eagle Scout Association. It will serve as the association for all Eagle Scouts in the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia areas served by the council.
The chapter’s goal is to create an alliance of area Eagle Scouts with a mission to promote and build leadership skills, fellowship and support for the council. Its vision is to “involve all area Eagle Scouts as active participants in the mission of the Boy Scouts, to develop leadership skills in the area served by the Sequoyah Council.”
“SCNESA is committed to enhancing the leadership skills of society and working particularly with young people to help them maximize their leadership skills for the years to come,” a council press release states.
Membership in SCNESA is open to all Eagle Scouts in the Sequoyah Council service area. That number is estimated to be over 4,000.
The chapter will hold a celebratory, council-wide “Gathering of Eagles” on Sept. 27 with Gen. Gary Harrell of “Black Hawk Down” fame speaking on the importance of leadership.
To learn more about SCNESA, visit SequoyahNESA.org, find them on Facebook (Sequoyah Council Eagle Scout Alumni), call (423) 952-6961 or email [email protected].