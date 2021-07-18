The Summer in the Park series is serving up another week of outdoor discovery and family fun this week at Warriors’ Path State Park in Kingsport.
To view the full schedule for each day, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/ warriors-path and click on “Upcoming Events.”
Here’s a sampling of what’s on tap:
Tuesday, July 20
11 a.m. — Pesky Plants Walk: Some plants and trees just don’t fit in. Come find out how these “invaders” traveled here, and how they affect the native species. Meet at the main bath house for a short hike.
3:30 p.m. — Nature Doodles: How can you take your favorite nature scenes with you anywhere? By drawing them! Meet at the Open Air Chapel for some nature doodling fun. If it rains, meet at the main bath house.
9 p.m. — Dragonflies: Come enjoy a slide-illustrated talk about these fascinating insects that zip through the summer skies. They have some some amazing life stories to tell. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or the pool entrance if it’s raining.
Wednesday, July 21
9:30 a.m. — Wetland Walk: Come along for a soggy hike near Fall Creek, on the far side of the Devil’s Backbone. There might even be a few dragonflies in this area of the park, which is wet and full of life. Drive to the camp store to carpool.
3 p.m. — Seed Races: Wind, water and animals carry seeds of new trees and plants all across the land. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to use your “hot air” to plant new life. If it rains, meet at the main bath house.
8 p.m. — Rediscovering the Forest: Are people becoming nature-blind? Take an evening walk along the Lake Hollow trail to discover things you may not have noticed before, and develop an appreciation of all the lesser-noticed aspects of the forest. Meet at the Camp Store; bring water, sturdy shoes and a curious mind.
Thursday, July 22
8:30 a.m. — Breakfast with the Birds: Wake up with your feathered neighbors. Meet at the main bath house to begin a stroll through bird country. The first 12 people to come get a free doughnut and juice.
1 p.m. — Raft Craft: Years ago, men needed to know how to make rafts of huge logs, to travel the river and to sell timber. Today we can make little rafts just for fun, and to remember those early days. We can even try them out. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or the main bath house if it’s raining.
7 p.m. — Birds of Prey: Come to the Open Air Chapel to see “whooo” is waiting. If it is raining, meet at the main bath house.
Friday, July 23
9 a.m. — Hike the “Wahoo” Trail: Up for a challenge? Then, enjoy about four miles of strenuous hiking and spend several hours in a beautiful and wild part of the park. Be sure to wear good walking shoes, comfortable clothes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the mountain bike trail parking lot.
1 p.m. — Rope and Cord Making: How did pioneer ancestors make something as simple, and as important, as a sturdy rope or string? Meet at the main bath house to try your hand at this traditional craft.
9 p.m. — Campfire: Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the main campground, for a crackling fire and traditional ghost tales. Meet at the main bath house if it rains.
Saturday, July 24
11:30 a.m. — Magnifying Glass Walk: Use your eyes and some handy little magnifiers to get a close look at nature’s amazing details. Meet at the main bath house to begin a short discovery walk.
1 p.m. — Natural Dyes: Nature’s awesome colors mean beauty for us. The early settlers wore some of them. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to try your hand at using the same natural materials they did for dying cloth. In case of rain, meet at the main bath house.
8 p.m. — Sunset Hike: Watch the sun go down across the green hills following a short but rather steep hike. Be sure to bring a flashlight for the walk back down. Drive to the camp store to carpool.
Sunday, July 25
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.