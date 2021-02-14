When Dr. Tapasi Saha feels stressed from the world and her work as a nephrologist, she often turns to her love of poetry to share and express her feelings. Born in Bangladesh, a culture rich in fine arts, Saha knows that poetry and the heartfelt emotions expressed through it can lift people’s spirits and change their lives.
It’s something she’s seen first-hand with patients, friends and family members.
Saha began writing poetry after her mother’s passing on March 23, 2012. Each year, on that day, she writes a poem to honor her beloved mother. When one of her patients lost two children in a few months’ time span, Saha not only wrote poetry for the patient, but also read her work to her.
“She placed her hand on my head and said, ‘That was the best gift a grieving mother could ever have,’” Saha explained. “If poetry can make a difference in someone’s life, that gives me all the motivation I need to create a special gift of poetry for my friends.”
Saha’s poetry was released in a CD format from Bangladesh a few years ago. She has done numerous stage performances of recitations.
“This is a gift that I have been given, so sharing it with people around me who need a word of encouragement is one way I can give back,” Saha said.
Today, as we celebrate love on Valentine’s Day, Saha shares two poems dedicated to her beloved husband.
You
By Tapasi Saha
I work the whole day until dawn
I fly all over the place year-round
But I don’t feel good when I come home
If I don’t see you around
Because I wouldn’t be who I am
If you didn’t come into my life all of a sudden
You built me, you raised me, whoever I am
Your passion and compassion carried me this far
Your love holds me up when I am hurt
Your lap gives me heavenly comfort when I am sad
Your shoulders are my lifelong shelter
So, after a long day at work, when I come home,
I look around, I look around and I look around,
And I don’t feel good if I don’t see you around.
Feels So Good When You
By Tapasi Saha
Dedicated to my beloved
Feels so good when you touch me with love
Feels so good when you lay by my side
Feels so good when I sit by your side,
You instantly ask me, “Who is going to hold my hand?”
Feels so good, when you religiously kiss me every morning before you leave for work
Feels so good when I’m screaming, looking at a new flower in the garden, you look at me with love and giggle so hard.
Fills my heart with joy when you suddenly embrace me from behind
Feels so good if our common patient asks, ‘Do you know the other Saha?’
Your answer is yes; she is my permanent girlfriend
Feels so good some weekends when both of us are off,
You kiss my eyes to wake me up
Feels so good, when you’re listening to a song and suddenly you start screaming
‘Honey, Honey, come quick sit in my lap; listen to this beautiful song.’
If for some reason I’m mad with you, I stop talking with you
Feels so good, when you keep asking me when the punishment will be over?
Fills my heart with joy when you hold my hand when I am crossing the road.
Feels so good if I’m sad for some reason and you say, “rest your head on my chest, you fill feel instantly great.”
Occasionally when you have down time at work, you repeatedly text me
Feels really, really good.
If I ask you, “Do you really need me?” You say, “I always need you.”
Sometimes when I’m doing something important and you keep disturbing me,
Then I tell you, “Can you not disturb me; I’m doing something important.”
Feels so good when you say
If I sit by a flower, I can’t hold myself from touching it
Feels so good when you touch me with love
Feels so good when you lay by my side.