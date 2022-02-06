Submitted by Kelsi Faulk
KINGSPORT — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee has received $3,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee will use the gift for the Food for Kids Backpack Program.
“We are so appreciative of Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation for recognizing the issue of food insecurity and for being part of the solution to end hunger. Through the generous support of donors like Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, we are able to supply nutritious food to the food insecure in the Northeast Tennessee region,” said Executive Director Rhonda Chafin.
Food Lion is a ‘Diamond Plate’ partner of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, donating over $50,000 during 2021 in support of the Mobile Market and general food bank operations. They are also what the food bank considers a ‘Gourmet Basket Partner’ for food donations totaling between 100,000-249,999 pounds of food last year. Harvest partner agencies also receive monetary and food donations to support hunger relief. Partner agencies assisted by Food Lion last year included The Community Help Center, Sulphur Springs; Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, Johnson City; Cherry Grove Church, Jonesborough; U-Turn for Christ, Greeneville; Salvation Army, Johnson City; First Christian Church and St. Anthony’s Bread in Mountain City; Little Milligan Care & Share; and Of One Accord in Church Hill.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants. To learn more, visit www.foodlion.com/in-our-community.Second Harvest Food Bank, located in Kingsport, serves an eight-county region composed of Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi counties in Northeast Tennessee. The Food Bank is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization and a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest food bank network.