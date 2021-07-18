Submitted by Amanda Mowell
Veterans, families of military-affiliated students and other guests of the East Tennessee State University Veterans Affairs can travel around the Johnson City campus with greater ease now.
Greeneville-based TEVET recently donated $15,000 to Veterans Affairs for the purchase of a golf cart.
“The golf cart has provided us with the ability to be more inclusive to our population of disabled veterans,” said Curtis Clontz, assistant director of ETSU Veterans Affairs.
“It has undoubtedly made an impact at each orientation, open house, and in our day-to-day operations. Each day our team strives to provide the best possible atmosphere for all veterans, and with the help of TEVET, we can continue doing so.”
TEVET is a service-disabled, veteran- owned small business within the aerospace and defense industry. Founded in 2004, it supports local and national programs affiliated with the military veteran community.
“As a service-disabled, veteran-owned business, a main cornerstone to our culture is supporting veterans in a variety of ways — from employment opportunities to supporting veteran organizations, like our local DAV chapter,” said Tracy Solomon, TEVET CEO and president.
“Providing the golf cart to ETSU Veterans Affairs was another opportunity to pay our respect and gratitude forward to our fellow veterans. We’re glad that it is being well-utilized and will continue to make a difference for those veterans and their families visiting the ETSU campus.”
To learn more about ETSU Veterans Affairs or the services it provides, call (423) 439-6819 or email va@etsu.edu.