Are you ready to dive into reading this summer? Looking for fun and educational events?
The Kingsport Public Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program — “Tails and Tales” — continues through July 23 with a variety of activities, prizes and events (some virtual, some live) for all ages throughout June and July.
The library is offering summer reading events every Wednesday at 11 a.m. On June 9, participants will use their detective skills for “Animal: CSI” in Glen Bruce Park. Then, on June 16, the Knoxville Zoo will teach about their cool animal residents on Zoom. Participants can learn about animal careers on June 23 in Glen Bruce Park. Then, join Park Ranger Marty Silver for a wildlife program on June 30 in Glen Bruce Park. The events are geared for students in grades K through 5, but the whole family is welcome.
As noted, some virtual programs are hosted on the library’s Facebook page. Links to other virtual meeting spaces are available on the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org. All in-person outdoor events are weather permitting with all social distancing guidelines observed and masks recommended.
Here’s a look at other programs on tap this summer:
• Are your little ones missing storytime? Virtual Storytime happens every Thursday in June at 10:30 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page. Mrs. Kyndra brings her favorite picture books straight to your phone or tablet. Visit www.facebook.com/kingsportlibrary to tune in.
• Storytime in the Park is held, weather permitting, on Tuesdays in June at 10:30 a.m. in Glen Bruce Park. The program is limited to 15 families. Call (423) 229-9366
• The library’s Minecraft Night: Youth Edition will be held June 11 and June 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is appropriate for children and young teen Minecraft players. Join on Discord, discord.gg/PzGXxMX, to chat while playing and to access the realm link. Please note: This event will only work for individuals running Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.
• Virtual STEM Club meets June 7 at 4 p.m. to do a walking rainbow. Virtual STEM Club will be posted on the library’s Facebook page on the day and time of the event.
• Future veterinarians and biologists can paint their favorite animals in Glen Bruce Park at the Kingsport Public Library beginning at 4 p.m. on June 14. The painting craft, appropriate for ages 2 to 5, will be held outside. Registration is not required. However, children should wear clothing that can get messy. All social distancing guidelines will be observed; masks are recommended.
• Are you a teenager looking to earn volunteer hours and help your community? Join the Kingsport Public Library on June 17 at 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park to help make a do-it- yourself dog bed to donate to a local animal shelter. All materials are provided to make the bed, and staff will coordinate the donations. The event is open to teens in grades 6 through 12. In the event of bad weather, the event will be moved to June 24.
• Outdoor STEM Club will meet at 4 p.m. June 21 in Glen Bruce Park to learn all about bubbles. The event is open to students in grades K through 5.
Visit www.kingsportlibrary.org to learn more about each activity or to sign up for the summer reading program.
Or call (423) 229-9366 for more details and a complete calendar of events.