JOHNSON CITY — The Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House, based in Johnson City, has bid a fond farewell to Chief Executive Officer Malia Grant, who accepted a new position as director of family life ministry at Grace Fellowship Church.
Grant joined the Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House in late 2019 and led the house through the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a press release from the agency, Grant’s positive energy and cheerful attitude have helped build a strong relationship with Ballad and the staff there. She has also increased community awareness through her outreach via social media and other media outlets.
“She has been a wonderful asset to the house, and while we are sad to lose her, we understand the calling to return to Grace Fellowship Church and the drive to be a difference maker there. The board of directors and the staff would like to thank Malia for her dedication and leadership over the past two years,” the release said.
The board of directors has selected Dewayne Dickens to lead the Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House. Dickens served as CEO for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia for nearly 12 years and chief operating officer for Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, Texas, for two years. His love of the mountains and the people have called him back to the area.
Dickens has made a tremendous impact through his experiences with Ronald McDonald House Charities. He orchestrated a $3.5 million campaign to build a new house in West Virginia and stewarded an 18,000-square-foot Dallas house expansion, increasing the number of guest rooms from 58 to 89. In 2017, he was nominated and elected by his peers to serve on the Ronald McDonald House Charities Global Advisory Board consisting of 15 leaders from around the world.
His leadership skills and RMHC experience will guide the Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House to a successful new chapter.
Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House has been serving families since 1996. In cases where parents are faced with the distress of an ill child, the Ronald McDonald House provides temporary lodging and the comforts of “home” for those families. The house is available to families with a child, age 21 years or younger, that is receiving medical treatment at any area hospital. Once a family is registered, they may come and go 24 hours a day as their child’s medical needs dictate. The house is staffed 24/7. In addition to a private bedroom, a family can expect to find a fully stocked and functioning kitchen, a laundry area with needed supplies, an indoor playroom and a fenced outdoor play space.