Patrick Cullina

Landscape designer Patrick Cullina will speak Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Center for Higher Education.

 Contributed

KINGSPORT — Award-winning horticulturist and landscape designer Patrick Cullina will present “Effective Strategies for Creating Dynamic, Diverse Plant-Driven Landscapes” on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education.

Sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society, the illustrated talk is free and open to the public.

