KINGSPORT — Award-winning horticulturist and landscape designer Patrick Cullina will present “Effective Strategies for Creating Dynamic, Diverse Plant-Driven Landscapes” on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education.
Sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society, the illustrated talk is free and open to the public.
Best known for his work on New York City’s High Line and at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Cullina will discuss the role of plants and their various ecologies as elements of and inspiration for successful dynamic landscapes.
Cullina is an award-winning horticulturist, author, landscape designer, photographer, lecturer and organizational consultant with more than 20 years of experience in the landscape field. He runs a design and consulting business based in Manhattan that is dedicated to the innovative and sensitive integration of plants and materials into a diverse range of compelling designs — drawing inspiration from both the natural world and constructed environments alike.
Previously, he was the founding vice president of horticulture and park operations for New York City’s High Line; the vice president of horticulture, operations and science research at Brooklyn Botanic Garden; and the associate director of The Rutgers University Gardens in affiliation with the school’s Department of Landscape Architecture.
Throughout his career, Cullina has served as a consultant and advisor to an array of public and private clients and projects. He has lectured throughout the U.S. and abroad for universities, public gardens, garden clubs, horticultural organizations, museums, libraries and professional organizations on the subjects of plants, living environments, horticulture, landscape design, landscape maintenance and the urban experience
Southern Appalachian Plant Society is a regional nonprofit educational organization dedicated to providing learning opportunities about plants and gardening through programs, projects, and member interactions. SAPS membership is open to anyone with an interest in gardening, whether a beginner or expert.
The Kingsport Center for Higher Education is located at 300 W. Market St. For more information, call 423-348-6572, email sapsnews@gmail.com or visit http://saps.us/.