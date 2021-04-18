When Captain Denny Darnell was flying commercial airplanes with Delta Air Lines, he knew that being consistent in following the policies set forth by the FAA, Delta, and the aircraft manuals was crucial in the safety of his crew and passengers. Candidate Denny Darnell can now use this skillset in policy recognition and comprehension to assure Kingsport City School students and staff that he can work to guide them to a safe landing with a successful future.
Denny was born in Kingsport and graduated from Sullivan South High School in Sullivan County. While working with his dad who was a well-known communications professional in the Tri-Cities, Denny learned even as a 10-year-old how to effectively communicate with those around him. He was taught to remain calm, state the facts, and treat everyone around him with dignity and respect. It was working alongside his father in the racing industry that Denny learned the importance of honest, effective and consistent leadership.
The life experiences along with the skills Denny has perfected in his professional career will combine to make him an excellent Board of Education member with the Kingsport City School system.
“I look at all facets of the educational process,” Denny began, “and I understand the need for equity in our school system across all programs, schools, performing arts, and sports opportunities.”
From Pre-K through 12th grade, Denny’s goal is to be an advocate for all students so that they can have ample ways to achieve success. “Studies show that one in six students who are not reading on grade level in the third grade, don’t graduate from high school,” he explained.
“We need to really focus on the abilities of our children to read successfully. They learn to read until the third grade, but then they read to learn after then. The key to success for all students is their ability to read and understand the material presented to them throughout their school career.”
Another area of concern for Denny is students at the 11th and 12th grade level who are confused or unclear about what area of expertise they want to pursue for their future careers. “We need to have opportunities available to students to gain experience by job shadowing, career fairs, or other ways of contacting professionals to ascertain if this is a career path that interests them. They can save a lot of money, wasted time in college and preparation for a path that they find really doesn’t interest them if we provide them with a way to see just how that profession operates before they make a final decision. While I agree it is important to prepare students for college, I also believe that college is a chance to intentionally be exploratory.”
In addition to being an advocate for students, Denny brings to the table an understanding of how governing bodies work, how policies are written and implemented, and how important the stewardship of tax dollars is in the entire operation. “With my master’s degree in Studies in Law, along with my experience as a Chief Flight Instructor, I can successfully see all sides of the processes of operation and work effectively to improve them for the betterment of everyone.” Denny’s expertise worked well for Lincoln Elementary School recently. As treasurer, he helped the school to recover its 501©(3) status after six months of dedicated and detailed work.
From his leadership on the Lincoln Playground Project to his servant leadership roles in a plethora of community organizations, Denny’s interest and dedication to children is evident in his enthusiastic approach to every situation.
“Kingsport has done an excellent job of branding itself and working toward being the most outstanding school system in our area. My family is here, my daughter is enrolled here, and this is home,” Denny said. “My goal is to prepare our children for the most successful future possible and that is achieved with attention to every detail in the educational process.”
The Kingsport Municipal Election is Tuesday, May 18. Election day polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Early voting begins April 28 and continues through May 13 at the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport and Sullivan County Election Office in Blountville. For poll hours or details, visit scelect.org. Registered voters may early vote at either early voting site. Election Day voters are required to vote at their designated polling location.
