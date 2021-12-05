The Kingsport Public Library isn’t about to let cooler temperatures spoil the fun for area youth. Programs, which have been held outdoors due to the pandemic, will move into the library’s auditorium this month.
All social distancing guidelines will be observed, and masks are recommended.
• Reading takes center stage with Preschool Storytime on Tuesdays and Two’s Storytime on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. The events are limited to 20 people. Anyone interested in attending can call 423-229-9366.
• Children can make their own Christmas ornaments and write a letter to Santa at the “Dear Santa” event on Dec. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium.
• Teens, in grades 6-12, are invited to a “Sew with Me: Hand Warmers” workshop on Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. Participants will be sewing and filling DIY hand warmers. All supplies are provided. The event is free. No preregistration is required.
• STEM Club will meet Dec. 20 at 4 p.m., also in the library’s auditorium, to test engineering skills and make Santa Sleigh Balloon Rockets. Students in grades K through 5 are invited to come build their own balloon rocket and see how far they can fly across the room.
Call 423-229-9366 or visit www.kingsportlibrary.org for a full calendar of events or to learn more.