Dawn of Hope in Johnson City is joining the Giving Tuesday movement to inspire community members to “Give the Gift of Hope.”
Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. Giving Tuesday kicks off the “generosity season” this year by inspiring people to give back on Dec. 1 and throughout the year. The event is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
Money raised from Giving Tuesday for Dawn of Hope will go toward providing vital services to adults in the community with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“Dawn of Hope works with these folks on a daily basis to help with everything from clothing needs to food and many other forms of support. We have had a lot of efforts this year to keep our employees engaged and keep the people we support from feeling like they’re out there on an island due to the pandemic,” said CEO Steve Cox.
Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
People demonstrate generosity in many ways on Giving Tuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or someone they care about, or giving to causes that matter, every act of generosity counts. Giving Tuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.
“Giving Tuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, Giving Tuesday’s CEO and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, Giving Tuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”
Those who are interested in joining Dawn of Hope’s Giving Tuesday initiative can visit www.dawnofhope.com. For more details about the Giving Tuesday movement, visit the website (www.givingtuesday.org), find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday or follow them on Twitter (@GivingTuesday or #GivingTuesday).
Dawn of Hope is dedicated to providing person-centered supports to help people pursue the life they desire including community involvement and integrated work opportunities. For more information about Dawn of Hope or to find out how to get involved, visit www.dawnofhope.com or email heathermullins@dawnofhope.com.