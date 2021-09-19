Cyclists of all experience levels will race the world’s fastest half-mile oval this fall as a full day of relay events roll onto the track at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Quillen 100, started in 2019 by students in the East Tennessee State University Quillen College of Medicine, will be held Saturday, Oct. 16.
The Quillen 100 aims to positively impact Northeast Tennessee and the Appalachian region by promoting cardiovascular health and exercise through education and engagement.
Not only an event, but a nonprofit health organization, The Quillen 100 emphasizes wholesome lifestyle choices that lead to healthy heart practices, which is also why cyclists of all skill levels are encouraged to participate, as the races hope to inspire exercise through intra-team motivation and collaboration.
“The Quillen 100 focuses on providing East Tennessee and beyond with an outlet to learn about the importance of living a physically active lifestyle through a cycling race and health-centric community fair,” said ETSU medical student Adam Musick, who is also fundraising director for the event.
“Due to COVID-19, last year’s event was canceled, but we are very excited to be back at Bristol Motor Speedway again this year.”
This year’s registration fees benefit the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.
“For this year’s event, The Quillen 100 has partnered with Speedway Children’s Charities to assist in their efforts to address the needs of children in the area. We understand the importance of exposing kids to a nurturing and uplifting environment and believe that Speedway Children’s Charities epitomizes this goal,” Musick said.
COVID-19 precautions at this year’s event require participants ages 12 and older to provide proof of vaccination upon entry. Participants under the age of 12 are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance.
In addition to the Quillen 100 and Little Q relay races, two new criterium races have been planned.
The women’s criterium will start off the day, from 9 to 9:45 a.m., as solo riders cycle for 40 minutes, after which the leading pack will complete two laps and determine the winner. The same rules will apply for the men’s criterium that immediately follows, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Cost of registration for either event is $40.
At noon, with non-competitive riders of all experience levels in mind, The Little Q relay race will get underway. Relay teams for this event will consist of two to four riders, with each team required to perform four exchanges over the 40 lap (20-mile) race. Cost of registration for The Little Q is $30.
The day’s main event, The Quillen 100, will begin at 1:30 p.m. for a 100-lap (50-mile) race. Relay teams will consist of two to four riders with each team required to perform 10 exchanges. Cost of registration is $40.
Throughout the day, on the speedway infield, a community fair will be held which will consist of a health fair, children’s activities and entertainment. The intent of these festivities is to foster a sense of community and form bonds between residents of the Tri-Cities and local health advocacy and resource groups. Food trucks currently signed up to attend are the Lettuce Wrap U, Boozy Creek Smokers and Early Birds Coffee Co. Live music by local musicians is also planned.
In addition to giving back to the local community, The Quillen 100 aims to increase company exposure through sponsorship.
“We are very thankful for the sponsors that have already contributed to The Quillen 100,” said Musick. “For The Quillen 100 to reach its full potential, continued and growing participation from local businesses is vital.”
The inaugural Quillen 100, held in 2019, drew participants from several states and raised more than $6,000. Businesses and organizations interested in contributing to the event may contact Musick at [email protected] or make an online donation at www.thequillen100.com.
Tennessee currently has one of the highest rates of cardiovascular disease, and Northeast Tennessee the highest incidence in the state.
“Heart disease does not discriminate, making it all the more important that The Quillen 100 interacts with as many people as possible,” Musick explained. “People from all walks of life are invited to participate in the cycling race, as the main goal of The Quillen 100 is to encourage healthy practices.”
Visit www.thequillen100.com or find @TheQuillen100 on Facebook to learn more.