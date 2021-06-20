Submitted by Ben Trout
A long-held summer tradition supporting a worthwhile cause returns to the Tri-Cities region on Saturday, Aug. 7, when The Crumley House Polynesian Beach Party moves to a new venue with the same food, fun and fellowship supporters have come to know and love.
Located in the serene Appalachian foothills of Limestone, Tennessee, The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center is a 501©(3) non-profit organization that provides residential services, rehabilitation services and an adult day program specifically geared to serve the individual needs of those who have experienced and survived a traumatic brain injury.
The beach party is the center’s biggest and most important fundraiser of the year.
The fun-filled gala, presented by Ballad Health and Dermatology Associates, moves to Bristol Motor Speedway’s spacious South Building following a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Finally, it’s time to get out, get together and have some fun for a worthwhile cause,” says Guynn Edwards, Crumley House executive director.
“Words cannot describe how excited we are to bring this event back, and the opportunity it will provide to fellowship with friends, and obviously generate funds for all that we do here at The Crumley House to benefit the survivors of a traumatic brain injury,” Edwards said.
Traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of death and disability among children and young adults in the United States, and each year an estimated 1.5 million Americans sustain a TBI.
The event features professionally prepared food from the Polynesian Chef’s Table, plenty of event-themed music, dancing and entertainment, and a wide array of auction items. In addition to the silent auction goods, former Tennessee Lt. Governor Ron Ramsey with Ron Ramsey and Associates will be on hand for what promises to be a fun-filled and very special live auction.
“As it was for all nonprofit organizations, 2020 was an extremely tough year for us in generating operational funds,” Edwards said.
The Crumley House wasn’t able to host its annual 5K event or the Polynesian Beach Party last year. “Via creative online campaigns and plenty of hard work, we were able to make it through 2020, but there is no substitute for our special events when it comes to generating the dollars we need to continue to move forward and that’s why events such as our beach party are so crucial,” Edwards explained.
To learn more about The Crumley House, and its services or for tickets and additional information about this year’s Polynesian Beach Party, visit crumleyhouse.com or call (423) 257-3644.