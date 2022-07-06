LIMESTONE – A summer tradition that supports a worthy cause returns to the Tri-Cities region on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Presented by Ballad Health and Dermatology Associates, The Crumley House Polynesian Beach Party will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway’s spacious South Building following a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fun-filled beach-themed gala, the brain injury rehabilitation center’s largest and most significant fundraiser of the year, begins at 6 p.m.
“The Polynesian Beach Party is the perfect event for all to get together and bring the summer to a close with great food, music and fun while raising money in the name of traumatic brain injury rehabilitation,” says Guynn Edwards, Crumley House executive director. “We’ve truly missed this crucial fund-raising opportunity the last two years, so needless to say we’re going don our best beach attire and have a great time.”
The event features professionally prepared food from the Polynesian Chef’s Table, plenty of event-themed music and dancing, and outstanding items up for bids in the party’s auction.
ETSU’s Dr. Caroline Abercrombie, who serves on The Crumley House Board of Directors and chairs the Polynesian Beach Party planning committee says, “Traditionally speaking, this one of the Tri-Cities most popular and anticipated social events each year, and we look forward to its return in August.”
Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of death and disability among children and young adults in the United States, and each year an estimated 1.5 million Americans sustain a TBI.
Event and table sponsorships are now available, as are individual tickets. For more information on the 2022 Crumley House Polynesian Beach Party and how you can be part of the fun, visit crumleyhouse.com or call
423-257-3644.