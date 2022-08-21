LIMESTONE — The kids may be back in school and vacations may be over, but it’s not quite time to say goodbye to summer. In less than a week, The Crumley House will host its 12th Annual Polynesian Beach Party.

Set for Saturday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m., the festive gala presented by Ballad Health and Dermatology Associates will take place inside Bristol Motor Speedway’s South Building. Tickets and table sponsorships remain available.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video