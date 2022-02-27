LIMESTONE — The Crumley House will host the Joggin’ for the Noggin! 5K Run/Walk, on Saturday, March 26, in celebration of the nationally recognized Brain Injury Awareness Month.
Touted as one of the most scenic 5K events in the region, the run/walk takes place at The Crumley House (300 Urbana Road in Limestone) beginning at 10 a.m.
With a majestic Appalachian Mountain backdrop, it’s the perfect fun/fit event to usher in spring. In addition to the run/walk, the event includes an event T-shirt for pre-registered competitors as well as awards for division winners. Professional race management and electronic timing will be provided by We Run Events.
“The Joggin’ for the Noggin 5K is one of our most important fundraisers of the year,” said Guynn Edwards, Crumley House executive director. “As we’ve mentioned before, the last two years of dealing with the COVID virus and its variants have significantly impacted our fundraising efforts, so that obviously makes our 2022 5K event as important as ever.”
Due to ongoing cases of COVID throughout the region, the customary pancake breakfast will not return this year. However, prepackaged food and beverage items will be provided following the completion of the event.
The Crumley House is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides services to those who have acquired and survived a brain injury.
“According to statistics from The Brain Injury Association of America, there are currently 5.3 million children and adults in the United States living with some type of brain injury. That’s roughly 1 in every 60 people,” Edwards explained. “Be it our residential program, our adult day program, service coordination or simply our day-to-day operation, every dollar counts toward us being able to enhance the lives of those who encounter and are living with a brain injury.”
Early registration is $25 per competitor and is available at crumleyhouse.com.
The registration fee goes to $30 on and after March 19. Day-of registration will be available onsite at The Crumley House beginning at 8:30 a.m. T-shirts will be available for those who preregister. Any remaining shirts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis the day of the event.
“Our Joggin’ for the Noggin! 5K is just one way for individuals to fellowship and take part in a fun activity while supporting a worthy cause,” Edwards said.
To learn more, call 423-257-3644 or visit crumleyhouse.com.