Submitted by Michele Yaroma
JOHNSON CITY — Members of local giving circle 100+Tri-Cities Women Who Care selected Crossroads Medical Mission as the recipient of the 13th Big Give during a live event held recently at the Watauga Brewing Company.
In total, members and friends donated more than $10,310 to the mission — pushing the giving circle’s community impact over $180,000 since its inception.
Crossroads Medical Mission delivers primary, urgent and chronic care to approximately 2,000 uninsured and low-income patients per year in the Tri-Cities area. The mission recently purchased a building in Bristol to better serve the needs of the community.
Cindy Rockett, executive director of Crossroad Medical Mission, said, “100+Tri-Cities Women Who Care is such a remarkable and effective model of philanthropy. Joining together, so many women can make such a huge impact as evidenced by their effect on Crossroads Medical Mission. Combined, the contributions are helping furnish a procedure and exam room in our new expansion clinic in downtown Bristol, helping us to continue providing healthcare free of charge to the uninsured of the region.”
The 100+Tri-Cities Women Who Care giving circle and its partners have collectively donated more than $180,000 to local nonprofits since its creation in 2019.
Giving circle member Meredith Meyer said, “It is great to work with other giving circle women who are very passionate about the Tri-Cities area. I am very proud to support the amazing work done by Crossroads Medical Mission.”
The 14th Big Give event will take place at a live event in September 2022, and area women are invited to consider becoming members. It is a fantastic way to meet and network with like-minded women who are interested in investing in and serving the local community.
To join or learn more about the giving circle, visit www.tricitieswomenwhocare.com.