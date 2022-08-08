LIMESTONE, Tenn. — David Crockett was born on the banks of the Nolichucky River on Aug. 17, 1786. He went on to gain international fame as a folk hero, frontiersman, soldier, Tennessee state representative and a U.S. congressman. Each year, the Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park and park officials commemorate Crockett’s birthday with a celebration fit for a king — the king of the wild frontier, of course.
This year’s Crockett Days Celebration, marking Crockett’s 236th birthday, will be held Aug. 12-14 at David Crockett Birthplace State Park. The park is located in Limestone, in Greene County, Tennessee.
The park and its Friends’ group will kick things off Friday, Aug. 12, with a free public concert at the park’s pool pavilion. The concert, featuring Ten Penny Drive and Greeneville’s The Flying J’s, will begin at 7 p.m.
The rest of the weekend will be filled with 18th-century activities, beginning with the opening ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 9 a.m. at the park’s Crockett Homestead. Representatives of the King’s Mountain Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Overmountain Victory Trail Association will participate, along with the David Crockett High School choir. The guest speaker will be Tennessee District 5 state Rep. David Hawk.
Festival hours are Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Living history reenactors and costumed interpreters will portray life in the late 1700s on the East Tennessee frontier. There will be merchants selling period items and a number of demonstrations of 18th-century skills and trades.
• Master blacksmith Jamie Tyree will offer demonstrations using a charcoal forge and bellows.
• Woodworker Jeannette Strouth of Vinton, Virginia, will be on-site making fireplace bellows.
• Gunsmith Simeon England of Kentucky will demonstrate the art of gunsmithing and tomahawk-making.
• Mike Fields of Reagan, Tennessee, will be knapping flint to create beautiful flint blades.
• Sarah Vogt of Limestone will be making baskets.
The annual live auction featuring 18th-century-related items will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, at 1 p.m., with proceeds going to benefit the Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park to support future historic programming, events and public activities. The public is invited to sign up to become members of the Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park to join in preserving Crockett’s legacy.
There are several other educational and fun programs scheduled for the weekend.
• Nate Dotson, park manager at Sgt. Alvin C. York State Park, will present a well-researched program on the traditional music of the early settlers of East Tennessee.
• Mark and Sherry Finchum of Jefferson City, Tennessee, will discuss the lives and culture of Cherokee men and women during the 1700s.
• Robert Rambo of Cullowhee, North Carolina, will present “Their First War: A Young David Crockett and a Young Tennessee in the War of 1812.”
• Greeneville’s Steve Ricker, who serves as OVTA director of interpretation, will present the story of the Overmountain Men from our area and their journey to Kings Mountain, South Carolina, to fight and win a battle that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War in the South.
• Pastor John Jarboe will deliver an 18th-century-style sermon at the Sunday service at 10 a.m. at the Crockett Homestead.
• Joe Nowotarski, park manager at David Crockett Birthplace State Park, will present a history of the State of Franklin.
• Dalton Wade will have a long hunter demonstration.
• Fred Bloom will present a program on historic firearms.
There will also be programs and activities for park visitors, including furs of the frontier, presentations on 18th-century firearms, fire starting with flint and steel, a tomahawk throw, an edibles and medicinal plant hike, kids’ games and more. Several food trucks will be on-site for the weekend, including Pastor Pig BBQ, Shane’s Place, Munchie Machine, Southern Cross and Island Vibe Grill.