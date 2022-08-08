LIMESTONE, Tenn. — David Crockett was born on the banks of the Nolichucky River on Aug. 17, 1786. He went on to gain international fame as a folk hero, frontiersman, soldier, Tennessee state representative and a U.S. congressman. Each year, the Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park and park officials commemorate Crockett’s birthday with a celebration fit for a king — the king of the wild frontier, of course.

This year’s Crockett Days Celebration, marking Crockett’s 236th birthday, will be held Aug. 12-14 at David Crockett Birthplace State Park. The park is located in Limestone, in Greene County, Tennessee.

