Priscilla Block (above) and Easton Corbin (right) will kick off the entertainment lineup at the 72nd Washington County Fair in Abingdon, Virginia, on Monday, Sept. 12. Also slated to perform this year are Clay Walker (below), Sept. 13; Drew Parker, Sept. 14; Ernest, Sept. 15; Chase Matthew, Sept. 16; and Presley Barker (Sept. 17).
The Washington County Fair in Abingdon runs Sept. 12-17.
Easton Corbin
Drew Parker
Ernest
Chase Matthew
Presley Barker
The Washington County Fair announced that there will be more livestock events at this year's fair in September.
ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon.
The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley Barker. All shows are from 8-10 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Home Grown Fun, Celebrating the Bounty of Washington County.”
The entertainment schedule is:
Monday, Sept. 12 — Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin: Block is a rising country star who took to TikTok when the pandemic hit to continue sharing her music and soon topped the iTunes country and other song charts. Corbin is a baritone who blends traditional and country music. He’s had two No. 1 singles and seven top 10 singles.
Tuesday, Sept. 13 — Clay Walker: Country music artist and songwriter Clay Walker, who debuted in 1993, is well known for his hit songs “She Won’t Be Lonely Long” and “Live Until I Die.”
Wednesday, Sept. 14 — Drew Parker: A singer and songwriter from Georgia who has written hit records for country superstars Luke Combs and Jake Owen, Parker released the “While You’re Gone” EP in 2020.
Thursday, Sept. 15 — Ernest: Known as “The Charmer,” Ernest is a rising country artist and songwriter whose debut full-length album, “Flower Shops,” is out now.
Friday, Sept. 16 — Chase Matthew: Matthew is a country singer/songwriter whose debut single, “Country Line,” was a viral success.
Saturday, Sept. 17 — Presley Barker: The North Carolina native is a singer/songwriter who plays country/blues music and appeared on “American Idol.”
Fair organizers say there will be a lot of changes to the fair this year. In addition to the traditional events held throughout the week, there will be more livestock events in both barns, and the All-American Petting Zoo with pony rides will be near Building A. Inside Building A, there will be the new Mercy’s Adventureland for kids.
A rodeo is set for Wednesday and Thursday. There will be a mullet contest on Thursday and a square dance on Saturday.
Visit www.washcofair.com, which is updated daily, for more information and a complete schedule of events.