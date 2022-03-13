Submitted by Sylvia Musgrove
ABINGDON, Va. — Cornerstone Christian Academy is welcoming the 2022 spring season by hosting its 11th annual Spring Fling and Auction, giving the Abingdon-based private school an opportunity to raise proceeds in support of its scholarship fund.
This year’s event, “The Chronicles of Narnia: Into the Wardrobe,” is scheduled for Friday, March 18, from 5-9 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. Featuring a catered meal, live auction and jazz/big band music by The Diamonds, the event will give attendees the ability to bid on a range of auction items, including gift baskets and vacation getaways.
Previous auctions have raised close to $50,000 for CCA.
“Our Spring Fling and Auction is always a fun, exciting experience for our school families and surrounding community, and this year’s event promises to be no exception,” says Fred Conley, head of school at Cornerstone. “For those who would like to support CCA, or perhaps have an interest in learning more about our school, we invite you to join us for an entertaining evening as we raise scholarship funds for families who need financial assistance.”
Admission to the Spring Fling and Auction is $35 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the school, located at 16210 Elementary Drive in Abingdon, or via the school’s website, www.cornerstoneabingdon.org. To learn more, call 276-623-7164.
Founded in 2011 with 22 students, CCA has grown to more than 220 students with the 2021-22 school year being a record-breaking year for enrollment. CCA offers a classical, non-denominational Christian education with rigorous academic standards and many opportunities for hands-on learning.
Serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, the mission of CCA is to prepare students to go into the world equipped to make a difference and fulfill God’s calling for their lives by thinking creatively, reasoning logically and writing persuasively. CCA provides a college preparatory experience and offers a variety of fine arts courses and electives, in addition to a robust athletics program that includes volleyball, basketball, baseball, swimming, golf, cross country and track and field.
Since 2016, CCA has been accredited by the Association of Christian Schools International for grades K-12. Visit www.cornerstoneabingdon.org.