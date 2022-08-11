Submitted by Marie Herrmann
JONESBOROUGH — The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society sponsors bimonthly contra dances, offering family friendly fun for all ages.
Currently, dances are held on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month at the outdoor Serenity Knoll Farm Pavilion, located at 542 Bacon Branch Road, Jonesborough.
A beginners’ lesson starts things off at 7 p.m. with dancing from 7:30-10:30 p.m. The dances feature live music by local musicians.
The Aug. 13 dance will feature music by Riverdale with Ed Shoemaker; the caller will be Stephanie Marie. The Aug. 27 dance will feature music by Down the Hall with Bob Kogut; the caller will be Roberta Kogut. Both events will have Zoe Dosher on sound.
Tickets are $10 per person, $8 per student, or $25 per family.
So, what is contra dancing? It’s an energetic form of dance for all ages. It is basically social interaction, meeting people, and making new friends, set to music. The rest, organizers say, is just details.
No partner is needed as it is tradition to change partners for each dance. Contra dances are family-friendly, and alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free events.
Similar to square dance, contra dance is done in long lines rather than four couple squares. The beginners’ lesson prior to each dance teaches the basic moves. The caller calls out the moves during each dance.
The community is encouraged to come out and join the fun, get some exercise and make new friends. Visitors are encouraged to dress comfortably and to wear soft-soled shoes. It’s also a good idea to pack a water bottle. There are no concessions available on site.
