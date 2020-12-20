WCQR’s Speak Life program has encouraged first responders, teachers and children. Now, with COVID-19 impacting the area, the goal is to bring hope to the community’s healthcare workers.
WCQR has been collecting Speak Life letters and cards to send to the front-line workers at area Ballad hospitals to show appreciation and remind them that they’re not alone.
WCQR listeners and everyone in the community were encouraged to support those who are caring for others this holiday season by simply writing a note, letter or Christmas card. The notes and cards were dropped off at Barberito’s locations in Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol, all campus locations of North Ridge Community Church, and the radio station in Gray.
Over 2,000 cards and letters were collected from individuals, families, churches and classrooms across the region.
WCQR delivered the letters to Ballad Health Volunteer Services on Monday. They will be distributed to healthcare workers in hospitals across the region.